Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Announces Listing Transfer For The Hennessy Stance ESG ETF (STNC) To The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Hennessy Advisors, (NASDAQ: HNNA )

today announced that, effective December

18, 2024, it will transfer the listing for the Hennessy Stance ESG (the

"Stance ETF") from NYSE Arca, Inc. to The Stock LLC ("Nasdaq").

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is the advisor for the Stance ETF, which is a series of Hennessy Funds Trust (the "Trust"). The Board of Trustees of the Trust approved the transfer at a meeting held on September

25, 2024. The Stance ETF expects to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed company on December

18, 2024, and its shares will continue to trade under the symbol "STNC."

"The transfer to Nasdaq is designed to facilitate the continued listing of the Stance ETF's shares on a national securities exchange at a lower annual expense," said Neil Hennessy, Chairman and CEO of Hennessy Advisors, Inc.

About Hennessy Advisors, Inc .

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is a publicly traded investment manager offering a broad range of domestic equity, multi-asset, and sector and specialty funds. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is committed to providing superior service to shareholders and employing a consistent and disciplined approach to investing based on a buy and hold philosophy that rejects the idea of market timing.

Additional Information

Nothing in this press release shall be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, purchase, or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are beyond the ability of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to control and, in many cases, Hennessy Advisors, Inc. cannot predict what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements, and Hennessy Advisors, Inc. assumes no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any forward-looking statements.

