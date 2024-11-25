EQS-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nabaltec AG supports the association 'Integration Schwandorf e.V.'

Nabaltec AG supports the association "Integration Schwandorf e.V." Schwandorf, 25 November 2024 - On 27 October 2024, the most important supporters were honoured as part of the celebrations for the founding of the association "Integration Schwandorf e.V." Claudia Horsch of the Horsch Foundation, a longtime supporter of the initiative, and Elke Reinhart, who was instrumental in promoting the project, thanked Nabaltec AG for its outstanding commitment. "We have strong ties to Schwandorf and see it as our duty to get involved in social projects in the region. Projects which are increasingly concerned with social cohesion in times when society is drifting apart are a matter close to our hearts", said Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG, who accepted the certificate of thanks. "We have decided to give the association a perspective with a generous donation over five years." The non-profit association "Integration Schwandorf e.V." emerged from the Integration Schwandorf initiative, which has been active since 2016, and would now like to further expand its social commitment. In addition to the integration of migrants, the focus in the future will also be on the integration of socially disadvantaged people, the promotion of voluntary work and social cohesion as well as support for people in need. The festivities took place in the former Metropol Cinema in Schwandorf, which now serves as the association's home and is also intended to be a contact point for project work, lectures and seminars.

About Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialised products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Aluminas." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

