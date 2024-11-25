CMMC-As-A-Servicetm By Stealth-ISS Is Well Received By Defense Contractors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dasha Davies CMMC CCA

CMMC-as-a-Service

Stealth-ISS Group Inc

Stealth-ISS Group Inc. announce enhancements to 'CMMC in a BoxTM and "CMMC-as-a-ServiceTM designed to assist businesses in achieving compliance with CMMC.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stealth-ISS Group Inc., a recognized leader in cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce enhancements to its 'CMMC in a Box TM and "CMMC-as-a-ServiceTM strategically designed to assist businesses in achieving compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). Following recent approvals stating that CMMC requirements will officially take effect in mid-December 2024, organizations will need to swiftly align with these critical standards to qualify for new government contracts.

In response to the pressing need for effective compliance support, Stealth-ISS has refined its offerings to include comprehensive remediation services, detailed gap analysis, and thorough readiness assessments. With the support of highly experienced cybersecurity professionals, the enhanced 'CMMC in a BoxTM' service equips mid-sized businesses with straightforward and effective strategies to navigate the complexities of CMMC compliance.

“Our enhanced 'CMMC in a BoxTM' service represents a crucial advancement in how we support businesses to maintain their defense contracts and new requirements,” said Robert Davies, CEO of Stealth-ISS Group Inc.“With CMMC a requirement for new contracts, it is vital for organizations to partner with an expert they can trust. Our service simplifies the compliance process with our team of experienced and trained CMMC and NIST professionals guiding clients every step of the way."

To further assist companies in this urgent transition, Stealth-ISS is offering a complimentary one-hour consulting session and high-level readiness assessment for new clients who sign up via the Stealth-ISS website. This initiative aims to provide businesses with a solid foundation as they embark on their CMMC compliance journey and understand that becoming CMMC compliant may not be a quick fix.

In recognition of Stealth-ISS's commitment to excellence, Dasha Davies, President and CMMC CA, stated that "with CMMC's now official, there are still many companies out there that have waited but now need to achieve compliance quickly and effectively while enhancing their overall cybersecurity posture.”

The 'CMMC in a BoxTM' service represents more than a compliance tool; it is a holistic approach that integrates advanced security technologies and expert support tailored to the unique needs of various industries. Stealth-ISS Group Inc. has been, over the last 20 years of its existence, delivering affordable but customized solutions and service deliveries based on what the client needs. "We act as the trusted partner and extended technical, compliance, and risk team for our clients," delivering and advising them on what they need and not the latest trends or technologies on the internet. After all, most of the gaps can and should be improved with people and processes. We have seen that in many cases the required purchase of expensive technology is not something that is needed".

As the implementation deadline for CMMC compliance approaches, Stealth-ISS Group Inc. encourages businesses to leverage their expertise to navigate this pivotal transition. They invite readers to visit [website URL] to discover how the enhanced 'CMMC-as-a-ServiceTM' service can propel their organization towards CMMC compliance and security.

About Stealth-ISS Group Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group Inc. is an innovative cybersecurity company committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age. With a dedicated team of industry experts, Stealth-ISS continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to bolster their cybersecurity protections.

Sarah Addams

Stealth-ISS Group Inc.

+1 866-500-0751

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.