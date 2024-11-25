Rayonier Awards Grants To 27 Pacific Northwest Nonprofits

(MENAFN- 3BL) WILDLIGHT, Fla., November 25, 2024 /3BL/ - Rayonier, a leading timberland trust, is proud to announce the award of $63,700 to 27 local nonprofit organizations across the Pacific Northwest.

The grants, distributed through the Rayonier Community Fund, will support a wide range of vital programs including educational, environmental, cultural, civic, and and human services initiatives.

"We recognize the great work these organizations do every day to strengthen our communities,” said Mark Smalley, engineering manager at Rayonier.“They address critical needs, provide vital services and make a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals and families. Investing in them is an investment in the future of the communities that we all live in.”

To celebrate the honorees, Rayonier hosted its annual awards breakfast in Aberdeen, bringing together grant recipients and local leaders, including Mayor Douglas Orr, City of Aberdeen.

"Our nonprofits provide invaluable opportunities for our children and residents, strengthening the fabric of our community," said Mayor Douglas Orr, City of Aberdeen. "Thanks to partners like Rayonier, these organizations can continue to provide essential services and improve the lives of people of all ages."

Kim Sartor, Rayonier's community affairs manager, added, "This event is always a highlight of the year. It's rewarding to connect with our Pacific Northwest communities, celebrate these organizations and applaud their tireless efforts.”

The following organizations received support through the Rayonier Community Fund this year:

Agriculture and Forestry Education Foundation

Chimacum Backpacks for Kids

City of Aberdeen

City of Hoquiam

Coastal Harvest

Concerned Citizens

Dispute Resolution Center of Grays Harbor & Pacific Co.

Family Promise of Grays Harbor

Forks Community Food Bank

Foundation for Western Washington University (SEA Discovery Center)

Friends of Highland Park and Parks of Cosmopolis

Grays Harbor College Foundation

Grays Harbor Youth Works

Hoquiam Association for Kids

Martha & Mary Lutheran Services

NatureBridge

North Kitsap Fishline Food Bank

North Olympic Peninsula Railroaders

Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad

Pacific Education Institute

Peninsula Railway & Lumbermen's Museum

Polson Park & Museum Historical Society

Port Gamble S'Klallam Foundation

The Caring Place of West Clallam County

The Salvation Army, Grays Harbor

United Way of Clallam County

YMCA of Grays Harbor

About Rayonier

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. We own or lease under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands. We are More than trees because we recognize that our 90+ years of success in the timberland industry comes from our people, an empowering culture and the courage to constantly challenge“the way it's always been done.” Get to know us at .