Rayonier Awards Grants To 27 Pacific Northwest Nonprofits

WILDLIGHT, Fla., November 25, 2024 /3BL/ - Rayonier, a leading timberland Real estate investment trust, is proud to announce the award of $63,700 to 27 local nonprofit organizations across the Pacific Northwest.
The grants, distributed through the Rayonier Community Fund, will support a wide range of vital programs including educational, environmental, cultural, civic, and health and human services initiatives.
"We recognize the great work these organizations do every day to strengthen our communities,” said Mark Smalley, engineering manager at Rayonier.“They address critical needs, provide vital services and make a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals and families. Investing in them is an investment in the future of the communities that we all live in.”
To celebrate the honorees, Rayonier hosted its annual awards breakfast in Aberdeen, bringing together grant recipients and local leaders, including Mayor Douglas Orr, City of Aberdeen.
"Our nonprofits provide invaluable opportunities for our children and residents, strengthening the fabric of our community," said Mayor Douglas Orr, City of Aberdeen. "Thanks to partners like Rayonier, these organizations can continue to provide essential services and improve the lives of people of all ages."
Kim Sartor, Rayonier's community affairs manager, added, "This event is always a highlight of the year. It's rewarding to connect with our Pacific Northwest communities, celebrate these organizations and applaud their tireless efforts.”
The following organizations received support through the Rayonier Community Fund this year:
Agriculture and Forestry Education Foundation
Chimacum Backpacks for Kids
City of Aberdeen
City of Hoquiam
Coastal Harvest
Concerned Citizens
Dispute Resolution Center of Grays Harbor & Pacific Co.
Family Promise of Grays Harbor
Forks Community Food Bank
Foundation for Western Washington University (SEA Discovery Center)
Friends of Highland Park and Parks of Cosmopolis
Grays Harbor College Foundation
Grays Harbor Youth Works
Hoquiam Association for Kids
Martha & Mary Lutheran Services
NatureBridge
North Kitsap Fishline Food Bank
North Olympic Peninsula Railroaders
Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad
Pacific Education Institute
Peninsula Railway & Lumbermen's Museum
Polson Park & Museum Historical Society
Port Gamble S'Klallam Foundation
The Caring Place of West Clallam County
The Salvation Army, Grays Harbor
United Way of Clallam County
YMCA of Grays Harbor
About Rayonier
Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. We own or lease under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands. We are More than trees because we recognize that our 90+ years of success in the timberland industry comes from our people, an empowering culture and the courage to constantly challenge“the way it's always been done.” Get to know us at .
