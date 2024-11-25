The American Legion To Host Boots To Business Reboot
Date
11/25/2024 10:31:48 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion Washington Office, 1608 K Street, Washington, D.C., 2006, will host a Boots to Business Reboot Dec. 9-10.
Boots to Business Reboot is an entrepreneurial education and training program offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration to veterans, active duty servicemembers including National Guard and Reserve, and military spouses.
The program includes an overview of business and entrepreneurship fundamentals; skills, knowledge and resources to launch a successful business from start to finish; access to SBA experts and a skilled network of business advisors; and free additional online courses.
The two-day program will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10.
Registration is available at .
About The American Legion
The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with more than 1.6 million members in roughly 12,000 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Learn more at legion .
Media contact
Joe Sharpe
Director
Veterans Employment & Education
The American Legion
[email protected]
202-861-2700
SOURCE The American Legion
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN25112024003732001241ID1108923383
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.