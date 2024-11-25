The American Legion To Host Boots To Business Reboot

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion Washington Office, 1608 K Street, Washington, D.C., 2006, will host a Boots to Business Reboot Dec. 9-10.

Boots to Business Reboot is an entrepreneurial education and training program offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration to veterans, active duty servicemembers including National Guard and Reserve, and military spouses.

The program includes an overview of business and entrepreneurship fundamentals; skills, knowledge and resources to launch a successful business from start to finish; access to SBA experts and a skilled network of business advisors; and free additional online courses.

The two-day program will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10.

Registration is available at .

