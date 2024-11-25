(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) a charset="UTF-8"/> Discovering Manuel Antonio: Costa Rica's Hidden Gem ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Top Local Destinations Updated: November 21, 2024Discovering Manuel Antonio: Costa Rica's Hidden Gem By TCRN STAFF November 21, 2024

Located on Costa Rica's central Pacific coast, Manuel Antonio is a captivating destination for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and families. Despite being one of the smallest national parks, Manuel Antonio National Park spans 1,983 hectares and is renowned for its remarkable biodiversity, housing over 100 species of mammals and nearly 200 species of birds.

The park features stunning beaches, such as Playa Espadilla and Playa Manuel Antonio, with their powdery white sands and calm turquoise waters, ideal for sunbathing and swimming. Wildlife encounters are common, with visitors likely to spot howler monkeys, white-faced capuchins, sloths, iguanas, and colorful birds like toucans and scarlet macaws.

Attracting over 150,000 visitors annually, Manuel Antonio is easily accessible from the capital, San José, and offers family-friendly activities. The park's well-maintained trails provide easy hiking options, while Punta Catedral offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean . The vibrant coral reefs nearby are perfect for snorkeling and diving, teeming with marine life. Manuel Antonio is committed to eco-tourism, promoting sustainable practices that protect its ecosystems. The endangered squirrel monkeys, known as“mono titi,” thrive in the park, providing a unique opportunity for observation. With a tropical climate, the area is a year-round destination, offering plenty of sunshine even during the green season.

In addition to its natural beauty, Manuel Antonio offers a vibrant local culture, with restaurants and shops reflecting the region's rich heritage. Visitors can indulge in authentic Costa Rican cuisine , explore local markets, or participate in community activities, deepening their connection to this enchanting destination. Whether you're exploring the park's trails or enjoying a sunset beach stroll, Manuel Antonio promises an unforgettable experience that beautifully blends nature and culture.

Where to stay and dine? Casa Anjali. For those seeking a unique, luxurious experience, Casa Anjali provides the perfect retreat. Nestled in the heart of Manuel Antonio's lush jungle, this private villa offers breathtaking ocean views, spacious accommodations, and a blend of modern comfort with natural beauty. Casa Anjali is part of the prestigious Sandglass Hotels & Villas Collection, joining a selection of other luxury properties around the world. After a day of exploring the wonders of Manuel Antonio , unwind by the infinity pool or enjoy a meal prepared by a private chef, savoring the rich flavors of Costa Rican cuisine. Casa Anjali is more than just a place to stay-it's an experience that complements the natural magic of Manuel Antonio, offering tranquility, adventure, and a personal touch that will make your visit unforgettable. We warmly invite you to make Casa Anjali your home away from home.

