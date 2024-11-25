Israeli military encircles Kamal Adwan Hospital

(MENAFN) As part of its annexation plan, the Israeli military has been encircling Kamal Adwan Hospital, situated between Beit Lahia and Jabalia in northern Gaza, for more than 40 days. The hospital has been subjected to relentless airstrikes, shelling, and direct fire, resulting in casualties among medical personnel and patients. The hospital’s director and several staff members were in the latest attack, which coincided with the ongoing displacement from Shujaiya and fresh resistance actions across Gaza.



Medical sources report that Israeli have claimed the lives of at least 40 people since yesterday morning, targeting residential areas in Gaza City, as well as the Nuseirat and Khan Yunis refugee camps. From the outset of Israel’s offensive in northern Gaza, hospitals have been specifically targeted, with Israel bombing, surrounding, and raiding these facilities, while doctors and nurses face killings, injuries, and arrests. The Israeli occupation's intent to dismantle Gaza’s health system is clear, as confirmed by the Gaza government media office, which reports that hospitals and medical centers are being systematically destroyed.



More than 1,000 healthcare workers have been killed, about 310 have been arrested, and many have been tortured. Restrictions have been placed on medical supplies, and international health teams have been blocked from entering Gaza. The Palestinian government media office condemned these actions, calling for global and humanitarian organizations to hold Israel accountable. The ongoing violence has caused over 55,000 deaths and more than 104,000 injuries. Despite these ongoing atrocities, international inaction continues, worsening the situation. In the past 24 hours, four massacres were committed by Israeli forces, killing 35 people and injuring 94, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

