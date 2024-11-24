Drone Attack Damages Industrial Facility In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An industrial enterprise in Kyiv region sustained damage during a Russian drone attack.

Ruslan Kravchenko, Chief of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on , as relayed by Ukrinform.

According to him, falling debris from intercepted enemy drones caused a fire at the site. Emergency services quickly extinguished the blaze.

“The building's roof was partially damaged. No casualties are reported,” Kravchenko added.

As reported, Kyiv region experienced two air raid alerts earlier in the day due to the drone attacks. Air defense systems intercepted the drones, with debris falling outside populated areas.