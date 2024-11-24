Sidra Medicine Wins Award For Advancing Fertility Research

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has been awarded the 'Samir Abbas Best Research Award' for its study in reproductive medicine.

The recognition, awarded to a Qatar led team and co-authored by a Qatari clinical embryologist, Dr Abdulla Almohammadi, was announced during the 31st Annual Scientific Meeting of the Middle East Fertility Society held recently in Doha.

Titled“The reproductive potential of vitrified-warmed euploid embryos declines following repeated uterine transfers”, the study, a collaborative effort with Hamad Medical Corporation, was published earlier this year in 'Reproductive Biology and Endocriology'.

The research sheds light on the complexities of recurrent implantation failure (RIF) in fertility treatments – a condition that imposes significant psychological and financial challenges on patients undergoing multiple in-vitro fertilisation cycles.

Dr Abdulla Almohammadi, clinical embryologist at Sidra Medicine and the study's co-author, said:“Our findings highlight the intricate nature of RIF, which can be a frustrating and challenging burden on couples – both emotionally and financially. While preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy addresses many cases, some remain unresolved. The research will also enable clinicians to tailor treatment strategies, including addressing underlying embryonic and uterine factors, that can improve outcomes and patient well-being.”

Prof Johnny Awwad, executive chair of Women's Services at Sidra Medicine, said:“ RIF being a stirring topic within the scientific community, the findings and perspective from Qatar contribute meaningful data to support clinical management and advance the understanding of this complex issue across the globe. It also underscores Qatar's role as a leader in medical innovation and clinical research.”

The multidisciplinary RIF research team also featured Dr Fadi Choucair, lead clinical embryologist and Dr Lina El Taha, clinical fellow at Sidra Medicine; as well as Dr Hasan Burjaq and Dr Moza Albader from Hamad Medical Corporation. International contributions were led by Dr Aurora Bueno Cavanillas, director of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Granada, Spain.

