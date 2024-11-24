Arab League Stresses Importance Of Addressing Population

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Sunday emphasized the need to address population issues amid the ongoing instability in the region.

Describing it a critical challenge and key driver of sustainable development, which cannot be achieved without peace and stability, League Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazaleh told the sixth session of the Executive Office of the Arab Council for Population and Development that pressing challenges facing Arab populations include migration, internal displacement, rapid demographic growth, high unemployment, reproductive health issues, and the impact of climate change.

She also noted disparities among Arab countries in their capacities and resources to meet the needs of the populations.

Abu Ghazaleh further stressed that these discussions are taking place amid catastrophic conditions in Sudan, the ongoing war crimes and genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, and the spillover of violence into Lebanon, which has devastated lives, infrastructure, and public facilities, exacerbating the region's population challenges.

She warned such current crises are altering the demographic realities in the Arab world and hindering progress toward achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The Council, she noted, has been committed since its inception to promoting the exchange of expertise and best practices among Arab nations to address population and development issues at the regional level.

Mansour Al-Rumayyan, the General Supervisor Labor Market Affairs and Human Capital Development at the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning, described the Council as a cornerstone of Arab cooperation on population and development.

Al-Rumayyan said that the Arab world is undergoing rapid transformations and facing multifaceted challenges ranging from economic and humanitarian crises to conflicts and climate change, alongside population issues

He emphasized the need to redouble efforts to enhance development strategies, adapt to emerging challenges, and ensure population issues remain central to all developmental initiatives.

He also called for greater integration between national and regional development plans, and leveraging the region's rich cultural and human heritage to achieve sustainable development.

During the opening session, Syria's Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, Samar Al-Sibai was elected chair of the Executive Office for a two-year term. The Office includes representatives from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Syria, and Palestine. (end)

