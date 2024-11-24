Occupants Deploy Air Defense Systems On Cape Fiolent - Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian occupants have deployed S-300 air defense systems on Cape Fiolent in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the Atesh guerrilla movement.

“Our agent conducted a reconnaissance of the military base on Fiolent. The 25th Coastal Mobile Missile Division is located there, which is responsible for the security of the coast with the help of missile systems,” the message says.

It is noted that the facility has deployed S-300 air defense systems that provide air defense and are capable of detecting and tracking threats over long distances. The 26th Naval Radio Engineering Battalion, which is engaged in radar surveillance and target detection, is also operating there. The coordinated interaction of these units forms a comprehensive defense system for the region.

Partisans locate Russian military base near front line in Donetsk region

The guerrilla movement noted that they continue to conduct reconnaissance and pass on the information to the Defense Forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian invaders moved military equipment and air defense systems from Yevpatoria to Kerch to provide additional cover for the Crimean bridge.

Photo:“Atesh”