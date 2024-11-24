Trump ally demands US to place sanctions on ICC

(MENAFN) US Senator Lindsey Graham has urged the US to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The Hague-based court accused both leaders of committing "crimes against humanity" during the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Graham, a ally of President-elect Donald Trump, criticized the ICC for targeting Israeli officials while an investigation into the court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, over sexual misconduct allegations is ongoing.

In response, Graham called the ICC a "dangerous joke" and demanded the US Senate pass bipartisan legislation to sanction the court. The legislation, which was approved by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives in June, restricts entry to the US and property transactions for ICC officials involved in prosecuting Netanyahu and Gallant. However, it has not been taken up by the Democrat-led Senate. Graham also vowed to introduce new legislation that would target countries that assist the ICC in its prosecution of the Israeli leaders. While Israel is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, countries that recognize the ICC’s authority, such as Italy and Canada, may detain Netanyahu and Gallant under the court's arrest warrants.

MENAFN24112024000045015687ID1108920024