Trump declares new selection to run Justice Department

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has named former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his new nominee for the role of Attorney General, following the withdrawal of his initial pick, former Congressman Matt Gaetz. Trump made the announcement on social media, praising Bondi as "smart and tough" and an "AMERICA FIRST Fighter," confident in her ability to lead the Department of Justice. Bondi, who served as Florida's Attorney General from 2011 to 2019, was recognized for her work on issues such as drug trafficking and addiction, particularly through a commission led by Trump to address the opioid crisis.

The withdrawal of Gaetz, who faced significant opposition from both Democrats and some Republicans, was prompted by the controversy surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied. Despite the Justice Department's decision not to pursue charges, the matter remained under review by the House Ethics Committee, reportedly due to pressure from Congressman Kevin McCarthy. Gaetz expressed support for Bondi’s nomination, calling her a "stellar selection."

