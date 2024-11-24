Gunman Dead, 3 Policemen Injured After Shooting In Amman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian authorities said on Sunday, a gunman was dead and three officers after a shooting in Al-Rabiah neighborhood of Amman.

The Jordanian Public Security Directorate stated that the incident unfolded after the suspect opened fire on a police patrol and responding security units located the armed individual, who attempted to flee the scene.

The suspect engaged in a firefight with pursuing officers, prompting security forces to return fire in accordance with engagement protocols, noting that the exchange resulted in the suspect's death.

Jordan's government communications minister, Mohamed Al-Momani, described the shooting as a terror attack that targeted public security forces in the country and investigations into the attack were under way.

Al-Momani added that the individual responsible for the armed assault against security forces is a wanted criminal with a history of multiple offenses, primarily related to drugs. (end)

