Gunman Dead, 3 Policemen Injured After Shooting In Amman
11/24/2024 5:08:57 AM
AMMAN, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian authorities said on Sunday, a gunman was dead and three Police officers injured after a shooting in Al-Rabiah neighborhood of Amman.
The Jordanian Public Security Directorate stated that the incident unfolded after the suspect opened fire on a police patrol and responding security units located the armed individual, who attempted to flee the scene.
The suspect engaged in a firefight with pursuing officers, prompting security forces to return fire in accordance with engagement protocols, noting that the exchange resulted in the suspect's death.
Jordan's government communications minister, Mohamed Al-Momani, described the shooting as a terror attack that targeted public security forces in the country and investigations into the attack were under way.
Al-Momani added that the individual responsible for the armed assault against security forces is a wanted criminal with a history of multiple offenses, primarily related to drugs. (end)
