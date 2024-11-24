QNB Official Partner Of Digital Ecosystem Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group participated as the Official Partner of the Ooredoo Group Digital Ecosystem Conference, as part of its efforts to implement the 2030 Digital Agenda and accelerate digital transformation in the region driving sustainable growth.

As the Official Partner of this prestigious event, QNB reaffirms its commitment to advancing digital transformation initiatives in Qatar and the region.

The Bank's participation also highlighted its strategic vision of supporting key industries such as telecommunications, which play a crucial role in driving economic growth, innovation, and connectivity.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, QNB Group Chief Executive Officer said:“At QNB, we are committed to fostering innovation and contributing to the development of the digital ecosystem.

This partnership reflects our shared vision with Ooredoo in driving technological advancement and unlocking new opportunities for growth across all sectors in local and regional markets.”

The international forum brought together telecom professionals, technology innovators, and key decision-makers in the digital industry from across the globe to discuss means of enhancing and transforming the digital ecosystem across the telecom industry.

Particiapnts discussed opportunities to explore new trends, innovative solutions, and emerging technologies, with a special focus on developing a more sustainable and inclusive digital ecosystem.

QNB has been always at the forefront of digital innovation, offering a wide range of cutting-edge financial services and solutions aimed at providing a seamless experience for its customers.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.

Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.