Ocular Prosthesis Surgery at Aster Hospital Al Qusais Helps 42-Year-Old Patient from Congo Regain Confidence

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Dubai, UAE – November 21, 2024: Aster Hospital Al Qusais, recognized in Newsweek’s “World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025” List among 350 hospitals globally and ranked No. 14 on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals in the UAE list, successfully performed a remarkable ocular prosthesis surgery, restoring confidence for a 42-year-old patient. This success story highlights the exceptional skill and dedication of Dr. Faizan Mehmood, Specialist Ophthalmology (Orbit and Oculoplasty), along with the medical team at Aster Hospital Al Qusais, who recently provided advanced care to Ms. Kitsoukou Tiana Fredy Karmen, a single mother of three children from Congo, who had suffered significant vision loss and disfigurement in her left eye for over a year.

Ms. Karmen experienced a decline in her vision after undergoing abdominal surgery, which led to the development of staphyloma—a condition where the black part of the eye or cornea stretches and thins, allowing the tissue underneath to bulge through. Staphylomas are usually associated with pre-existing eye conditions, trauma, or degenerative eye diseases, but in her case, it developed after her surgery, making it quite unusual.

As a result of the staphyloma, her left cornea became white and disfigured, leading to a complete loss of light perception in that eye. This profound change impacted her daily life significantly, causing emotional distress and a diminished sense of confidence, particularly as her disfigurement affected her interactions and self-image. As a desk worker and a single mother, these challenges became even more pronounced, making daily tasks feel daunting and isolating.

Staphylomas are often found in people with a history of ocular trauma, corneal infections, corneal dystrophies and degenerations, high myopia (nearsightedness), affecting about 35% of these cases.2 They usually occur more frequently in older adults, with a prevalence of 51.35% in the elderly and 42.49% in mature adults. In contrast, they are much less common in younger individuals, affecting only 9% of youth and 13% of children.1 Therefore, Ms. Karmen's case is particularly rare for someone in her demographic due to her age, as staphylomas are generally much less common in individuals under 50.

After extensive online research, Ms. Karmen discovered Aster Hospital Al Qusais and its specialized ophthalmology and oculoplasty services. She was hopeful about consulting Dr. Faizan Mehmood, who recommended a comprehensive treatment plan to restore both the function and appearance of her eye. The first step in this plan involved an intricate surgery to replace the damaged contents of the eye with an orbital ball implant. This critical procedure aimed to restore the eye's natural shape and provide a stable base for a subsequent prosthetic fitting.

Dr. Faizan Mehmood, Specialist Ophthalmology (Orbit and Oculoplasty), Aster Hospital Al Qusais, stated, “The primary goal of the initial surgery was to restore the natural shape of the eye and create a stable base for the prosthetic. We face challenges during this procedure, such as preserving the motility of the eyeball to ensure the prosthesis moves synchronously with the other eye, while also providing adequate space for the prosthetic shell.”

After a healing period of approximately two months, Ms. Karmen received a custom-fitted prosthetic eye, designed to enhance her cosmetic appearance and improve visual symmetry. While the procedure does not restore vision, it significantly improves her quality of life. The bespoke prosthetic not only addressed the physical aspects of her condition but also provided a significant boost to her emotional well-being.

Ms. Karmen expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am incredibly grateful to Dr. Faizan and the entire team at Aster Hospital Al Qusais.This procedure has given me a new lease on life. I feel more confident and hopeful about the future. The care I received was exceptional, and I can’t thank them enough for restoring my appearance and my confidence.”

The use of ocular prosthesis—commonly referred to as an artificial eye—is a specialized procedure that requires advanced expertise in Orbit and Oculoplasty. Aster Hospital Al Qusais stands out in the UAE for offering this unique service, with very few facilities in the region providing such specialized care. Dr. Faizan leads the way in providing individualized care and attention to each patient’s specific needs.

Ms. Karmen’s case exemplifies the commitment of Aster Hospital Al Qusais to enhancing patient care and quality of life through innovative medical solutions. With very few facilities in the UAE providing such specialized services, Aster Hospital Al Qusais continues to be a sign of hope for individuals facing similar challenges.





MENAFN24112024004172003788ID1108919564