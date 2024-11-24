Russian Forces Attack 11 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, the Russian forces launched 144 strikes on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, via Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.

"The Russian forces carried out three on Temyrivka; 33 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, and Novodarivka; 14 strikes from multiple rocket launchers hit Lobkove, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, and Novodarivka; 94 artillery strikes targeted the areas of Lobkove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, and Novodarivka," he noted.

Nine reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were received.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 23, as a result of a nighttime Russian attack, residential buildings and non-residential premises were damaged in Zaporizhzhia.