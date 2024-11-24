War Update: 227 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, November 23, Ukrainian forces engaged in 227 combat clashes with Russian across the front lines, with the heaviest fighting reported in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Vremivka sectors.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in an operational update as of 08:00 on Sunday, November 24, Ukrinform reports.

The situation on the front remains challenging. The enemy, utilizing its superiority in manpower and equipment, continues to attack Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian defenders steadfastly hold their positions, inflicting significant losses on the Russian forces.

On November 23, Russian troops carried out 39 air strikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, dropping 53 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, more than 3,000 shelling attacks were carried out, including 159 using multiple launch rocket systems, and more than 800 kamikaze drones were launched.

Russian airstrikes were recorded in Lozova in the Kharkiv region, Tverdokhlibove in the Luhansk region, Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Nelipivka, Katerynivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, Zoria, Oleksandropil, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukha Balka, Dachne, Romanivka, Ulakly, Kostiantynopil, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian aircraft, missile troops, and artillery struck two concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as one Russian radar.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian forces engaged in 13 clashes near Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 enemy assaults near Hlushkivka, Synkivka, Zahryzove, Novoplatonivka, Kindrashivka, Pishchane, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzheliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Cherneshchyna, Kopanky, Yampolivka, and Terny.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy assault near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops launched three attacks near Stupochky and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces launched two attacks toward Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 55 attacks near Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Myrnohrad, Hryhorivka, Myroliubivka, Zhovte, Pushkine, Petrivka, and Pustynka. The most intense fighting occurred near Dachenske, with Russian forces actively employing bomber and assault aircraft.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian defenders fended off 47 attacks as Russian forces, supported by aircraft, attempted to advance near Berestky, Dalnie, Romanivka, Sontsivka, Zoria, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Katerynivka, and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy conducted 26 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Velyka Novosilka, Novodarivka, Trudove, Sukhi Yaly, Rozdolne, Kostiantynopilske, and Rivnopillia.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors, no assault operations were reported.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian troops made five unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units.

The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Over the past day, the Russian army launched 197 artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions, including 13 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Photo credit: 121st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade

