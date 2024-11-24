Azerbaijan, Iran Mull Cultural Cooperation
11/24/2024
AzerNews
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimov has received a
delegation led by Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, the Minister of
Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts of the Islamic Republic
of Iran, who visits Azerbaijan to participate in COP29,
Azernews reports.
Adil Karimov greeted the delegation and thanked his Iranian
counterpart for participating in such a prestigious event hosted by
Azerbaijan.
He underlined that there are broad prospects for cooperation in
various fields of culture between Azerbaijan and Iran. In
particular, the promotion of joint activities in the fields of
library work, museum activities, and exhibitions, as well as the
establishment of collaboration in cinema, and mutual participation
in traditional music festivals and competitions could contribute to
the development of relations.
Moreover, there are opportunities to expand cooperation at the
level of international organizations. He emphasized the importance
of preparing joint nomination files for including cultural heritage
examples in UNESCO's relevant lists, as well as the need for
collective efforts to combat the illegal circulation of cultural
assets.
Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri expressed his satisfaction
with participating in COP29 and also thanked for the meeting. He
highlighted the significance of continuing efforts to develop
relations and the interest in mutually beneficial cooperation
across various fields.
The Iranian minister stated that public-private partnerships are
essential in the protection of cultural heritage. He mentioned that
experience exchange between the two countries can be conducted in
this area. At the same time, he noted the possibility of jointly
restoring the Khudafarin bridges on the Araz River.
During the conversation, issues related to cultural heritage and
the environment within the framework of COP29 were discussed, and
an exchange of views on other areas of mutual interest took
place.
At the end of the meeting, Adil Karimov presented a
commemorative gift to the minister.
