Azerbaijan, Iran Mull Cultural Cooperation

Azerbaijan Culture Adil Karimov has received a delegation led by Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who visits Azerbaijan to participate in COP29, Azernews reports.

Adil Karimov greeted the delegation and thanked his Iranian counterpart for participating in such a prestigious event hosted by Azerbaijan.

He underlined that there are broad prospects for cooperation in various fields of culture between Azerbaijan and Iran. In particular, the promotion of joint activities in the fields of library work, museum activities, and exhibitions, as well as the establishment of collaboration in cinema, and mutual participation in traditional music festivals and competitions could contribute to the development of relations.

Moreover, there are opportunities to expand cooperation at the level of international organizations. He emphasized the importance of preparing joint nomination files for including cultural heritage examples in UNESCO's relevant lists, as well as the need for collective efforts to combat the illegal circulation of cultural assets.

Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri expressed his satisfaction with participating in COP29 and also thanked for the meeting. He highlighted the significance of continuing efforts to develop relations and the interest in mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields.

The Iranian minister stated that public-private partnerships are essential in the protection of cultural heritage. He mentioned that experience exchange between the two countries can be conducted in this area. At the same time, he noted the possibility of jointly restoring the Khudafarin bridges on the Araz River.

During the conversation, issues related to cultural heritage and the environment within the framework of COP29 were discussed, and an exchange of views on other areas of mutual interest took place.

At the end of the meeting, Adil Karimov presented a commemorative gift to the minister.