Romania, Bulgaria Ready To Step Into Schengen Zone

11/24/2024 1:44:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Thanks to the support of Hungary in the European Union, Romania
is ready to enter the Schengen zone from January 1, 2025,
Azernews reports that this was stated by the Prime
Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolaku.
Besides, Romania and Bulgaria, both European Union and NATO
members, partly joined Schengen in March, after an agreement with
Austria which initially opposed their joining on the grounds they
needed to do more to prevent illegal immigration.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán noted that the decision on
Romania's accession to the Schengen zone will be adopted in
Brussels on December 12, based on the document presented by Hungary
as the chairman of the EU Council. "For some time now, Romania has
met all the necessary criteria to become a full-fledged member of
the Schengen zone, and now all obstacles will be removed," he
stressed.
As for Bulgaria's full accession to Schengen, Pinter said a
package of security measures would be presented at a meeting of EU
interior ministers on Dec. 11, including arrangements for at least
100 border guards to protect the border between Turkiye and
Bulgaria.
