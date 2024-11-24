عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Brazil Discuss Tourism Relations

Azerbaijan, Brazil Discuss Tourism Relations


11/24/2024 1:44:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The prospects for the development of tourism relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil were discussed at a meeting held on November 22 between the Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, Fuad Nagiyev, and the Tourism Minister of the federal Republic of Brazil, Celso Sabino, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

During the meeting, it was noted that the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29) held in Azerbaijan featured a special day dedicated to tourism. This event aimed to maintain the continuity of the initiatives presented at COP29 and to exchange views on joint actions for COP30.

The discussions also covered the expansion of bilateral cooperation in tourism and the organization of mutual events.

As part of the meeting, Fuad Nagiyev and Celso Sabino planted a pomegranate tree in front of the State Tourism Agency's administrative building. Symbolically, Fuad Nagiyev presented a pomegranate tree to Celso Sabino to plant in his country, ensuring that the agreements reached in the field of tourism at COP29 will continue in Brazil as the host of COP30. This gesture aims to emphasize the continuous inclusion of tourism and climate issues in the COP agenda.

MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919170


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search