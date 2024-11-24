Azerbaijan, Brazil Discuss Tourism Relations
11/24/2024 1:44:37 AM
Qabil Ashirov
The prospects for the development of tourism relations between
Azerbaijan and Brazil were discussed at a meeting held on November
22 between the Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, Fuad
Nagiyev, and the Tourism Minister of the federal Republic of
Brazil, Celso Sabino, Azernews reports, citing the
State Tourism Agency.
During the meeting, it was noted that the conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29)
held in Azerbaijan featured a special day dedicated to tourism.
This event aimed to maintain the continuity of the initiatives
presented at COP29 and to exchange views on joint actions for
COP30.
The discussions also covered the expansion of bilateral
cooperation in tourism and the organization of mutual events.
As part of the meeting, Fuad Nagiyev and Celso Sabino planted a
pomegranate tree in front of the State Tourism Agency's
administrative building. Symbolically, Fuad Nagiyev presented a
pomegranate tree to Celso Sabino to plant in his country, ensuring
that the agreements reached in the field of tourism at COP29 will
continue in Brazil as the host of COP30. This gesture aims to
emphasize the continuous inclusion of tourism and climate issues in
the COP agenda.
