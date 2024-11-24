Azerbaijan, Brazil Discuss Tourism Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil were discussed at a meeting held on November 22 between the Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, Fuad Nagiyev, and the Tourism of the Republic of Brazil, Celso Sabino, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

During the meeting, it was noted that the of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP29) held in Azerbaijan featured a special day dedicated to tourism. This event aimed to maintain the continuity of the initiatives presented at COP29 and to exchange views on joint actions for COP30.

The discussions also covered the expansion of bilateral cooperation in tourism and the organization of mutual events.

As part of the meeting, Fuad Nagiyev and Celso Sabino planted a pomegranate tree in front of the State Tourism Agency's administrative building. Symbolically, Fuad Nagiyev presented a pomegranate tree to Celso Sabino to plant in his country, ensuring that the agreements reached in the field of tourism at COP29 will continue in Brazil as the host of COP30. This gesture aims to emphasize the continuous inclusion of tourism and climate issues in the COP agenda.