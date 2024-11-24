Azerbaijan Composers' Union Turns 90

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
A meeting has been held to mark the 90th anniversary of the
Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Azernews reports. The
event began with a tribute to the memory of the great composer
Uzeyir Hajibayli.
Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist,
Frangiz Alizade, addressed the members of the Board and presented a
report on the events held in connection with the anniversary.
In her speech, she noted that the celebratory events conducted
in Baku, Ganja, Sheki, Shusha, and Berlin are valuable
contributions to the Azerbaijani school of composition.
The Union's Secretaries, Zemfira Gafarova and Jalal Abbasov,
discussed the activities of musicologists, as well as various
departments of the Union and their work.
In their remarks, the corresponding member of Azerbaijan
National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), academician Rena Mammadova,
Doctor of Philosophy, Professor Mina Hajiyeva, Honored Art Worker,
Professor Hajar Babayeva and others, stressed the significant role
of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union in the cultural landscape of
Azerbaijani music.
Honored Cultural Worker, PhD in Art Studies, Saadat
Tehmirazqizi, highlighted the importance of the programs presented
in the series "Union of Composers-90," broadcast on the "Culture"
channel of Azerbaijan Television, in educating the public.
At the end of the meeting, by the decision of the board members,
young composers Aydan Aliyeva and Uzeyir Mammadov were elected as
members of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.
Furthermore, a gala concert has been presented at Azerbaijan
State Academic Philharmonic in celebration of the 90th anniversary
of union.
Before the concert program, a congratulatory letter addressed to
the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist,
Frangiz Alizade, was read out by the Ministry of Culture.
During the event, associate professor Leyla Zohrabova provided
extensive information about the founding and activities of the
union. She pointed out that several events have been organized as
part of the anniversary celebrations.
The musical evening featured performances by the Azerbaijan
State Symphonic Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli.
Azerbaijan Composers' Union was founded with the assistance of
Uzeyir Hajibeyli on June 30, 1934, as a department of the USSR
Composers Union.
The founding assembly was attended by 17 composers from the USSR
countries, including three Azerbaijani composers - Afrasiyab
Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov and Niyazi. The current chairman of
the Union is People's Artist Frangiz Alizade.
In 2019, Azerbaijan Composers' Union celebrated its 85th
anniversary. As part of the festival, a series of marvelous
concerts were solemnly held in the Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijani
Composers' Union, Baku Music Academy, the State Academic Opera and
Ballet Theater and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater. The
festival's closing ceremony took place in Heydar Aliyev Palace.
Along with concert programs, a scientific conference titled
"Achievements of Azerbaijani musical culture in recent years and
prospects" was also held as part of the festival.
Azerbaijan Composers' Union serves as a space for both
well-known and new composers, giving them chances to share their
music, work together, and take part in different festivals both in
Azerbaijan and around the world.
