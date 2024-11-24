Turkey seeks no aggression, regime change in Syria

(MENAFN) Turkey has no desire of aggression and adjustment in Syria, the nation’s foreign stated on Saturday.



Hakan Fidan alerted that the shoratge of tangible steps on and refugees are making an additional substantial threat among Syria.



"Therefore, we are pursuing solutions. If and constructive approaches fail, we will inevitably evaluate other measures when the time comes," Fidan informed journalists in the capital Ankara.



Pointing out that there is a cease-fire among the armies on the ground in Syria through the Astana Process, which has been happening for many years, he emphasized that what must be made is to adjust it with a much better structural mechanism and for a greater goal.



While highlighting that normalization among Turkey and Syria is currently not a priority for Iran and Russia, Fidan conveyed Ankara's willingness in this concern.



About his nation’s refusal of Israeli Leader Isaac Herzog’s request to consume Turkish airspace for a trip to join the COP29 climate conference in the Azerbaijani capital Baku, Fidan said that the move came in response to Israel's murdering of Palestinians.



"The lack of any steps to prevent the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza deeply wounds us as a nation. Therefore, we did not allow Turkey’s airspace to be used. This decision was made by our President, and permission was denied," he also noted.

