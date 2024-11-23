Sudanese Army Restore Control Over Singa City From RSF

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The Sudanese said its forces restored Singa city, the provincial capital of southeastern state of Sennar, from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Saturday.

Shortly after regaining control on the city, the Army Commander Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan visited the city, located on the west of the Blue Nile some 360 km to the southeast of Khartoum.

He congratulated the regular and the people on the victory, voing that the Army will continue tracking down the RSF repels, according to a military statement.

The RSF had captured the city on June 29. (end)

mam









MENAFN23112024000071011013ID1108918755