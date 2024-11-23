Heavy Rains Swamp Istanbul Public Places

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Torrential rain and hail on Saturday flooded public locations and main streets of Istanbul disrupting regular daily life. The Turkish news agency Ikhlas said the freakish weather caused halt of scheduled sea journeys. Authorities reported continuing heavy rain showering Marmara and forecast snowfalls onto high ground, along with gales reaching 80 km/h. (end) to

