QTM 2024 Kicks Off On Monday

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the Qatar travel Mart (QTM) 2024 is set to kick off on Monday at the Doha exhibition and convention Center (DECC).
QTM 2024 aims to position Qatar as a central travel and tourism hub, stimulating the country's growing tourism industry in line with its Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV).
Qatar's growing appeal on a global scale was emphasized with Qatar Tourism's recent announcement that the number of visitors by the end of October 2024 had reached a new high of 4 million, matching the total visitor count for 2023.
This year-to-date total represents a 26 percent increase in international visitors compared to the same period in 2023.
