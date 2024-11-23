Head Of PO Discusses Countering Russia With French FM, PA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak discussed countering Russia's inadequate actions with French Foreign Policy Advisor Emmanuel Bonne and French Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot.

According to Ukrinform, Yermak reported this in his Telegram.

During the meeting in Paris, the parties discussed the situation on the frontline of the Ukraine Victory Plan.

They also discussed Russia's recent inadequate actions and the West's counteraction and strengthening of its position against autocracies.

“The security architecture of Europe will change in accordance with the challenges,” emphasized Yermak.

He emphasized that France has been an ally of Ukraine since the first days of the war.

In addition, Yermak met with representatives of the French media and answered questions about the war, international politics and further steps towards a just peace.

As Ukrinform previously reported, France said that granting Ukraine permission to strike military targets in Russia with long-range missiles remains an option on the negotiating table.

