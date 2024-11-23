Thumzup To Finance Gig Workers With Bitcoin

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Thumzup Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) shares fell Tuesday. The company, a leading provider of innovative social media branding and marketing solutions that allows businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media, today announced it will soon offer payments in to its gig workforce through its recently launched Account Specialist Program (ASP).

This move reflects Thumzup's commitment to innovative compensation solutions and its recognition of the growing demand for payments among gig workers.

Leveraging established platforms like Coinbase, Thumzup will seamlessly integrate Bitcoin payments into its existing payout system. This provides members of its ASP greater financial flexibility and control over their earnings.

“We're thrilled to empower the gig economy with the option of Bitcoin payments, especially in tech-forward areas like Los Angeles and South Florida,” said CEO Robert Steele.“This initiative offers them faster transactions, lower fees, and more financial privacy. Plus, with Bitcoin's growing acceptance, they can easily use their earnings for daily expenses or as a potential investment.”

Tuesday's news release went on to say members of Thumzup's Account Specialist Program could start receiving digital currency payments starting January 2025. Traditional bank payments will remain available for those who prefer them.

TZUP shares slid 13 cents, or 3.5%, to $3.57.

