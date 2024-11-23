These Are The Biggest Moving Stocks: Snowflake, SMCI, And Humana

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Snowflake (SNOW) will open up by around 20% on Thursday. The software company posted non-GAAP per share of $0.20.

Snowflake's revenue increased by 28.3% Y/Y to $942.09 million. Investors are happy that the firm increased its fiscal year 2025 revenue forecast. Additionally, it announced it would acquire Datavolo. This accelerates its software offering for accelerating the observability, management, and creation of multimodal data pipelines for AI.

Snowflake entered a multi-year partnership with Anthropic. This enables it to offer Anthropic's AI large language models to its customers.

SMCI gave back some of its over 30% gains from Tuesday. The stock lost 8.74% after it received a non-compliance letter from Nasdaq. The firm hired the accounting firm BDO, which it needs to audit its financial filing.

Humana (HUM) could continue its rally that started yesterday when shares gained 5.83%. Trump picked Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This agency is responsible for overseeing healthcare coverage for Americans. Investors may buy UnitedHealth (UNH), CVS Health (CVS), and Elevance (ELV) as well.

Markets like the appointment: these people have the skills, experience, and knowledge in the sector. Conversely, markets did not like the Defense secretary pick, causing stocks like Lockheed Martin (LMT) and L3Harris (LHX) to fall last week.

