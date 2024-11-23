Verizon Trumpets Early Results Of Tender Offers
Date
11/23/2024 6:41:42 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) shares began Friday positive, on announcing, in connection with Verizon's previously announced Offers to purchase its outstanding Securities on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated November 7, (1) the early participation results for the Offers as of 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on November 21 and Accrued Coupon Payment has been extended to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on December 9). Accordingly, the Extended Early Participation Date will occur at the same time the Offers are scheduled to expire. Except as described in this press release, the terms and conditions of the Offers remain unchanged.
The deadline to validly withdraw tenders of Securities was not modified by Verizon and the withdrawal rights for each Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on November 21. The Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on December 9. unless extended or earlier terminated by Verizon.
VZ shares grabbed 40 cents to $42.90.
MENAFN23112024000212011056ID1108917883
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.