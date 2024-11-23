Verizon Trumpets Early Results Of Tender Offers

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) shares began Friday positive, on announcing, in connection with Verizon's previously announced Offers to purchase its outstanding Securities on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated November 7, (1) the early participation results for the Offers as of 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on November 21 and Accrued Coupon Payment has been extended to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on December 9). Accordingly, the Extended Early Participation Date will occur at the same time the Offers are scheduled to expire. Except as described in this press release, the terms and conditions of the Offers remain unchanged.

The deadline to validly withdraw tenders of Securities was not modified by Verizon and the withdrawal rights for each Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on November 21. The Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on December 9. unless extended or earlier terminated by Verizon.

VZ shares grabbed 40 cents to $42.90.

