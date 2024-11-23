Bioxcel Prices New Offering

(MENAFN- Baystreet) BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced the pricing of an underwritten of 5,600,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 5,600,000 shares of Common Stock, and, in lieu thereof to certain investors that so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 9,000,000 shares of Common Stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 9,000,000 shares of Common Stock, at a combined public offering price of $0.48 per share and accompanying warrant (or $0.479 per share underlying each pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrant, which equals the public offering price per share of Common Stock and accompanying warrant less the $0.001 exercise price per share of the pre-funded warrants).

Gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $7.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of any of the warrants.

Each of the warrants in the offering will be subject to customary beneficial ownership limitations on exercisability, will be exercisable at any time after the date of issuance of such warrant and, in the case of the accompanying warrants, will expire on the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance. Each of the accompanying warrants will have an exercise price of $0.48 per underlying share of Common Stock.

BTAI shares subsided 6.5 cents, or 11.4%, to 51 cents.

