Trump Makes Flurry Of Nominations For Top Slots
Date
11/23/2024 4:07:34 AM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): The US president-elect has nominated several new cabinet choices, including his treasury and labour secretaries.
On Friday evening, Donald Trump named Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager, as his pick to lead the Treasury Department, CNN reported.
The incoming president chose Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer as secretary of labour and Russell Vought as head of the Office of Management Budget.
By the same token, Trump chose Dr. Dave Weldon, a former congressman, to lead the US Centers for disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Janette Nesheiwat was selected as surgeon general, Alex Wong as as principal deputy national security adviser and Sebastian Gorka as senior director for counterterrorism.
Dr. Marty Makary was named the Food and Drug Administration commissioner and Scott Turner the Department of Housing and Urban Development chief
PAN Monitor/mud
Views: 0
MENAFN23112024000174011037ID1108917431
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.