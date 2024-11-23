Trump Makes Flurry Of Nominations For Top Slots

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The US president-elect has nominated several new cabinet choices, including his treasury and labour secretaries.

On Friday evening, Donald Trump named Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager, as his pick to lead the Treasury Department, CNN reported.

The incoming president chose Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer as secretary of labour and Russell Vought as head of the Office of Management Budget.

By the same token, Trump chose Dr. Dave Weldon, a former congressman, to lead the US Centers for Control and Prevention.

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat was selected as surgeon general, Alex Wong as as principal deputy national security adviser and Sebastian Gorka as senior director for counterterrorism.

Dr. Marty Makary was named the Food and Drug Administration commissioner and Scott Turner the Department of Housing and Urban Development chief

