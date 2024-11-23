Netanyahu offers USD5 million for each hostage in Gaza

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has pledged a $5 million reward for anyone who helps secure the release of a hostage still held by Hamas in Gaza. Speaking during a visit to the Palestinian enclave on Tuesday, Netanyahu warned that those harming hostages would face severe consequences, adding that any individual who brings a hostage to safety would be granted a safe exit for themselves and their family, along with the reward.



Since the Hamas attack on southern Israel in October 2023, more than 250 people were captured. Some hostages have been released through negotiations or military actions, while others have died. Israeli intelligence believes up to 51 hostages are still alive in Hamas captivity as of early November.



Netanyahu's offer follows reports that he was considering a ransom arrangement for the release of the hostages. However, the prime minister has been criticized for prioritizing military actions against Hamas over the well-being of the hostages. Talks mediated by Qatar to secure a ceasefire and hostage releases were recently suspended, as mediators claimed the parties were not negotiating in good faith.



At the same time, Netanyahu's government is facing accusations of leaking sensitive information to the press to bolster his hardline stance, which he has dismissed as part of a "witch hunt." Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, recently dismissed by Netanyahu, has reportedly told hostages’ families that the military has exhausted its options in Gaza. Palestinian officials report that nearly 44,000 people have died in Gaza, with humanitarian organizations suggesting the actual toll is much higher.



