Arab Diplomats To Meet Sun. On Israeli Occupation Threats Against Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The Arab League is set to convene in Cairo on Sunday at the level of permanent representatives to look into a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) memo regarding Israeli threats of expanding aggressive practices in the region to include Iraq.

In a press statement, the league's Assistant Secretary-General Hosam Zaki said that the secretariat had received an Iraqi request for an extraordinary Arab meeting and it was supported by several Arab countries.

The league had notified all Arab countries of the Iraqi request for consultations about the extraordinary meeting, Zaki added.

The Israeli occupation's foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar had claimed that the Iraqi government was to blame for "what was going on in Iraq", alleging that the occupation had the right to defend itself. (end)

