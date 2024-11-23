(MENAFN) Russian have reportedly destroyed another US-made M1126 Stryker armored vehicle along with its Ukrainian crew in Kursk Region, as captured in footage from a First-Person View (FPV) drone. Ukraine had launched an incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region in August, deploying some of its best-equipped units, but Russian forces successfully repelled the attack, inflicting heavy casualties and significant losses in Western-supplied weaponry, as stated by President Vladimir Putin.



The Stryker was struck near the Russian village of Daryino, roughly 4 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with geolocation data confirming the site. The footage, posted on a Russian Telegram channel, showed the drone flying over destroyed buildings before hitting the immobilized armored vehicle. In the video’s final moments, several troops are seen near the Stryker just before the drone makes impact with the vehicle.



The drone was controlled via fiber-optic cable, which is becoming increasingly common in the region for such operations. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian losses in Kursk have been substantial, with nearly 34,000 casualties, as well as the destruction of hundreds of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, and other military assets.



Ukrainian officials had described the Kursk operation as part of President Zelensky’s “victory plan” to force Russian forces to redeploy from Donbas, but Moscow’s offensive in Donbas continues, reportedly making significant gains in October.



