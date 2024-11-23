(MENAFN) Outgoing US President Joe Biden missed the initial G20 "family photo" in Rio de Janeiro on Monday due to his late arrival, along with Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau. As a result, the group opted to take the photo without them. Columnist S. L. Kanthan pointed out that French President Emmanuel and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were moved to the second row, while leaders from Brazil, India, South Africa, and China took center stage.



Biden and Trudeau were late due to “logistical issues,” according to a senior US official. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was also absent from the first photo.



In the second photo, taken on Tuesday, Biden was positioned front and center between Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meloni stood next to Trudeau, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also in the front row for both pictures.



The missed photo-op was described by the AP as "farcical," reflecting the perceived diminishing influence of the 81-year-old Biden as the world anticipates the return of Donald Trump to the US presidency.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who attended the summit, was present for Monday’s photo but not for Tuesday’s. He called the summit “very positive” and noted that the West was unsuccessful in advancing its "Ukraine agenda" in the final communique. Lavrov also highlighted the G20's new initiative to combat global hunger and poverty, which Russia joined, and presented Putin’s Greater Eurasian Partnership project aimed at strengthening connections between Europe and Asia.



