Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos Announces Cyber Monday Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beach Enclave Grace Bay Villa 3

Beach Enclave Grace Bay Villa 1

Beach Enclave North Shore

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the colder months approach and holiday season begins, Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos invites travelers to an island immersion amongst the turquoise waters of Providenciales, Turks & Caicos. Situated across North Shore, Long Bay, and Grace Bay, Beach Enclave features luxurious villas and beach houses designed to connect travelers to each location. Offering an exclusive Sale this holiday season, Beach Enclave will be providing up to 30% savings on selected villas and beach houses when booked between November 29 and December 6, 2024 for travel from April 22 - December 20, 2025 (blackout dates are from November 24 to 30, 2025). Boasting two to seven bedrooms with private infinity pools, outdoor showers, and luxury amenities, the beach houses and villas are designed to cater to the growing trend of togetherness. Just a short ride between each location, Beach Enclave invites guests to explore what each destination offers.Set on 20 acres of indigenous landscape, North Shore features a marine reserve ideal for snorkeling. With 10 new three and four-bedroom contemporary beach houses opened in December 2023, North Shore welcomes couples and smaller groups for an intimate island escape with a nature-focused design that immerses guests into the surroundings. Beyond kayaking, snorkeling, and diving, North Shore guests can enjoy Mediterranean-style bites and a globally-influenced wine list at the Bluff Bar.Designed to cater to the needs of families and water sport aficionados, Long Bay offers an experience with kiteboarding lessons and water sport experiences. With kiteboarding as the leading experience at Long Bay due to the northeast trade winds, Beach Enclave offers a personal guide for complimentary beginner-friendly lessons. Further, storytelling around the fire pit with local historians share the tales of the past alongside folklore songs and dances.Offering seclusion across one of the most renowned beaches, Grace Bay boasts ocean and beachfront-facing villas. Accommodating at least eight guests per villa, Grace Bay welcomes larger groups of travelers, boasting five-star resort amenities including a private basketball, tennis, and pickle ball court, children's playroom, bicycles, and private or dedicated beach areas.Each villa and beach house is designed to offer a high level of service and privacy, including a private butler, concierge, and daily housekeeping team to establish an intuitive relationship with guests and anticipate every need. Private chefs are available at an additional cost, developing a bespoke menu for guests and serviced in the privacy of the villa. Daily housekeeping maintain the villa and set up the pool and beach areas upon request. Further, Beach Enclave offers a variety of amenities, such as a equipped fitness center open 24/7, group yoga, and non-motorized water sports equipment, such as kayaks and paddle boards.For images of Beach Enclave, please see here .About Beach Enclave:Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos, consistently ranked #1 in the Caribbean and named in the top 1% of hotels worldwide by TripAdvisor, is committed to curating personalized resort experiences on the renowned island of Providenciales in Turks and Caicos. Embracing the unique charm of North Shore's secluded beaches, Long Bay's adventurous water sports hub, and the globally acclaimed splendor of Grace Bay, Beach Enclave offers guests a luxury-driven experience.Beach Enclave's villas and beach houses, located within private communities, merge seamlessly with the natural beauty, embodying the authentic island ambiance. Delivering customized amenities, such as private airport transfers, exhilarating water sports, and daily complimentary yoga classes, the Beach Enclave team is versatile at exceeding guest expectations by catering to multifaceted needs.At the heart of Beach Enclave is their commitment to sustainability. Each villa reflects balance through comfort, style, and a sustainable, low-density model. As Beach Enclave continues to innovate and expand, they persistently uphold their commitment to exclusivity, authenticity, care, and sustainability.

Ashley Mir

Imagine PR

+1 212-922-1961

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.