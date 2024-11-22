Pakistan Lost 55 Security Personnel In 20 Days: Think Thank

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), at least 55 Pakistani security personnel have been killed in the past three weeks. The institute stated that the fatalities among Pakistan's military forces have nearly doubled compared to the previous month.

On Thursday, November 21, the Pakistan Institute for Security Studies reported that between November 1 and November 20, 55 security personnel and 63 were killed in bombings and clashes across the country. These figures indicate a significant increase in security forces' casualties compared to the previous month.

Most of the casualties occurred in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Most of the attacks were concentrated in the two provinces.

In a single attack on Quetta railway station on November 9, 14 security personnel were killed, while a car bombing in the Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 19 claimed the lives of 12 soldiers.

The report also revealed that during the first ten months of 2024, 785“terrorist” attacks were recorded across Pakistan. These attacks resulted in 951 deaths and 966 injuries.

Pakistani authorities have held the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) responsible for many of these attacks, alleging that they were planned from Afghanistan's soil.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the Afghan Taliban to take action against Pakistani militants operating from Afghanistan. However, the Afghan Taliban have denied these allegations, stating that the attacks in Pakistan are an internal matter for the country.

The rising violence highlights the deteriorating security situation in Pakistan, with cross-border tensions further complicating efforts to address internal instability. The surge in militant attacks has put additional pressure on the government to enhance counterterrorism measures.

Regional analysts emphasize the need for stronger diplomatic engagement between Pakistan and Afghanistan to prevent further escalation. Cooperation on cross-border security is crucial to addressing the root causes of violence and ensuring long-term stability in the region.

