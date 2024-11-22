Gatwick Airport Resumes Regular Operations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Management of Gatwick Airport Friday declared end of a security operation that had been carried out earlier in the day after finding a suspicious package in the luggage section.

Regular services are being restored with comeback of the staff to the terminal and gradual entry of passengers, it said, affirming that some flights had been cancelled or delayed due to the extraordinary situation earlier in the day.

The airport management had earlier declared evacuation of the South Terminal after discovery of a suspected package in the luggage section.

All passengers in the South Terminal were evacuated as a squad from East Sussex was deployed to secure the location and sniffer dogs were brought in, according to the BCC.

Sussex Police said the explosive ordnance disposal team was sent in "as a precaution" and a security cordon was enforced. (end)

