40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra)-- 40,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the Israeli authorities' strict military restrictions on entry.An estimated 40,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer in the courtyards of the mosque, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), the Israeli stopped several young men from entering the mosque, checked their identification, and blocked the worshipers' path to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.The access of worshipers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque is still strictly restricted by the occupying forces, particularly on Fridays.