At COP 29, Mother Earth Centric Actions Were Recognized As A Non-Market Approach For Delivering Climate Justice

Photo taken during negociations of the text on Non-Market Approaches at COP-29. (Photo credits: UN Climate Change - Kamran Guliyev)

Mother Earth Centric Actions as a Non-Market approach at COP-29 is a recognition of the Rights of Nature as a tool to deliver Climate and ecological justice.

- Yenny Vega Cardenas

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29), the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA) adopted a work programme, under the framework for non-market approaches (Article 6, par.8) of the Paris Agreement, that recognizes the importance of developing and implementing“Mother Earth centric Actions”. This programme makes it clear that this Non-market approach is beneficial for the integrity and conservation of ecosystems and biodiversity when addressing climate change. It also benefits among other things, the living in balance and harmony with "Mother Earth "a concept recognized by some cultures.

It is crucial to highlight the link with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF), in which the rights of Nature and the expression "Mother Earth centric Actions" were included for the first time in the CBD. The document defines this term as follows in paragraph 19 (f):

“Mother Earth Centric Actions: Ecocentric and rights-based approach enabling the implementation of actions towards harmonic and complementary relationships between peoples and nature, promoting the continuity of all living beings and their communities and ensuring the non-commodification of environmental functions of Mother Earth”.

It is crucial to acknowledge that this significant breakthrough is the direct result of the decisive leadership of Diego Pacheco, head of the Delegation of the Plurinational State of Bolivia . In his document, he emphasized the urgent need to strengthen the framework of the climate change convention in the Non-Market Approaches.

Yenny Vega Cardenas, President of IORN explains that“The inclusion of Mother Earth Centric Actions at COP-29 is a definitive acknowledgement of the crucial role of ecocentric perspectives, such as the Rights of Nature approach, in addressing complex ecological crises such as climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss.”

The Bolivian government has made it clear that the Green Climate Fund and the Global Environmental Facility must open their doors to Mother Earth Centric Actions. These actions must be integrated into the programme of financing.

"IORN intends to follow developments and the possibility of an expert meeting on the fundamental issue of Mother Earth Centric Actions as a Non-Market Approach in the debates at COP 30, scheduled to take place in Belém Brazil from 10 to 21 November 2025 ", concluded Inès Benadda, Vice President of IORN.

