River Associates Acquires ID Label

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- River Associates Investments,

L.P. ("River Associates"), a longstanding lower middle private equity firm based in Chattanooga, TN, is pleased to announce the successful of ID Label, ("ID Label" or the "Company"). The transaction closed on November 15, 2024.

Founded in 1994 and based in Lake Villa, IL, ID Label

is an industry-leading of variable information barcode labels and warehouse signage for 3PLs and multi-site manufacturers. The Company provides design engineering, production, signage and nationwide installation services for warehousing, supply chain, manufacturing, electronics, calibration, medical, laboratory, lumber and library end markets. ID Label's solutions are used by thousands of global organizations to keep businesses moving with efficiency, speed and accuracy.

"Throughout the process, River Associates consistently emerged as our top choice," said Neil Johnston, Founder of ID Label. "I'm thrilled they saw ID Label's value and growth potential. We will expand our capabilities and market reach, allowing us to better serve our customers. Most importantly, we will maintain our strong ID Label brand, preserving the quality and reputation we've built over the past 30 years."

"We are excited to welcome ID Label to our portfolio," said Ken Trent, Principal at River Associates. "ID Label is an excellent platform for River's fund VIII. ID Label comes with a strong existing management team, an industry leading brand, and a pristine facility with ample capacity to achieve solid growth for the foreseeable future. We look forward to partnering with the management team and supporting the company as it continues to build on its impressive track record of success."

River Associates funded the transaction with equity from its eighth investment fund (River VIII, L.P. ). Blake Lewis and Ken Trent, Principals, led the process for River Associates. Mesirow Financial, Inc. served as the exclusive sell-side banker for the transaction. Financing was provided by NXT Capital. River Associates was advised by Holland & Knight, LLP. ID Label was advised by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, LLP.

As with all platform company investments, River Associates and the ID Label management team will seek complementary strategic add-on acquisitions. For more information or to suggest potential add-on ideas, please reach out to Mark Jones .

About River Associates:

River Associates is a private equity firm based in Chattanooga, TN, which has focused exclusively on investing in the lower middle market for 35 years. Target businesses can be privately held, private equity-backed, or divestitures from larger companies. River Associates is opportunistic as to industry and has invested in numerous niche manufacturers, high margin distributors, industrial service providers and business service companies. River targets U.S. & Canadian companies, typically with EBITDA in the $3-12 million range. Since its founding in 1989, River Associates has completed more than 120 transactions. River is currently investing its eighth investment fund, which has $345 million of committed capital. For more information, visit .

