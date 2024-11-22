Press Event In Dubai: Promoting European Organic Food

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai, November 19, 2024
On November 18, a press event was held at The Barnyard restaurant in Dubai as part of the "EU
Organic Food – Good Choice" informational and promotional campaign co-funded by the European
Union. Organized alongside The Middle East Organic & Natural Products expo 2024, the event
focused on promoting the program, its priorities, and its completed and planned activities to
popularize European organic food in the United Arab Emirates.
During the event, Jolanta Lyska, Director General of the Polish National Association of Processors and
Producers of Organic Products "Polska Ekologia," presented the program's key objectives and
priorities, such as fostering cooperation with importers and distributors in the region. She also
outlined future plans, including a study visit to Poland scheduled for December and activities within
the "Restaurant Week" initiative in the UAE in 2025.
Representatives of European organic food producers also gave brief presentations, highlighting the
high production standards and nutritional value of their products. Guests had the opportunity to
enjoy a tasting of European organic products, including herbal teas, fruit juices, and grain-based
goods, which allowed them to experience the exceptional taste and quality of European organic food
firsthand.
The event was attended by local journalists, influencers, and representatives of the food sector in the
UAE. It provided a platform for exchanging experiences and establishing new business relationships.
One of the attendees, Tamam Y. I. Abdullach, a chef, food blogger, and influencer from the UAE,
shared her impressions: "This was an amazing experience! The atmosphere was inspiring thanks to
the exceptional guests. The presentations were extremely engaging, and the food served was of the
highest quality. The team representing the project was incredibly friendly and professional."
The next major event within the "EU Organic Food – Good Choice" campaign will be the Abu Dhabi
International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), taking place at the end of November.
"European organic food is a choice aligned with responsibility for the future of health, the
environment, and local communities," said Jolanta Lyska. "Our products meet the strict European
standards for organic food production, giving consumers confidence that they are receiving highquality goods produced with respect for the natural environment. We are grateful for the opportunity
to build relationships with partners in the UAE and to work together towards a future founded on
better food choices."
More information about the project is available at .
christiana bouman
European Organic Food
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN22112024003118003196ID1108914175
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.