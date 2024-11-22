Georgina Hurcombe Joins BAFTA Breakthrough 2024 Cohort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BAFTA Breakthrough Georgina Hurcombe Photography: Manuel Vazquez

- Georgina HurcombeUNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BAFTA has announced Georgina Hurcombe, creator of the animated TV series Pop Paper City , as one of its BAFTA Breakthrough 2024 cohort members. Supported by Netflix, the prestigious initiative highlights emerging creative talent across film, television, and games, providing the cohort with a year long mentorship and access to a global network of top industry leaders.Hurcombe's recognition marks a milestone year for Pop Paper City, a 3D animated craft adventure series designed to inspire children to engage in hands on crafting while enjoying imaginative storytelling. The series is distributed by Aardman in over 179 territories including Channel 5's Milkshake!, CBeebies, HBO, and ABC Kids, and has won both a Broadcast Award and a Royal Television Society Award.“Animation allows for endless possibilities,” said Hurcombe.“With Pop Paper City, I want children to be part of the story not just watching it. This recognition from BAFTA is an incredible honor and a testament to the power of creativity to inspire and connect.”From Rural Roots to Global RecognitionGeorgina Hurcombe's journey to BAFTA recognition began in Dorset, a region known for its rolling fields, sandy beaches, and creative charm. While not traditionally associated with animation, Dorset provided the perfect setting for Hurcombe to nurture her vision and Pop Paper City has reached a global audience in many languages , entertaining and inspiring children around the world to ' Get Crafty'Crafting Stories that InspireHurcombe's inspiration for Pop Paper City stems from her childhood. Struggling in school, she often turned to art and crafting as a creative outlet. A formative memory includes making Blue Peter's famous Thunderbirds Tracy Island with her father a project she fondly recalls.“It ended up looking more like a papier-mâché blob than Tracy Island,” she laughed.“But that didn't matter. The joy of creating something with my own hands was magical.”This sense of accomplishment and creativity became the foundation of Pop Paper City. Each episode blends storytelling with crafting activities, encouraging children to immerse themselves in the adventure while building confidence in their own creations.Expanding the Pop Paper City UniverseWhile Pop Paper City began as a 52 part TV series, it has quickly evolved into a multifaceted brand. Hurcombe is now working on a game, licensing and publishing and developing a feature film.“This isn't just about storytelling,” she said.“It's about empowering kids to craft their own worlds and dream up their own adventures.”Hurcombe credits her success to the dedication of her team and the support of key partners.“It's not just my journey it's ours,” she said.“Every milestone reflects the incredible people who believed in this project.”Breaking Barriers in AnimationHurcombe's recognition also highlights her role as a trailblazer in animation. As one of the few female animation studio owners in the UK where women make up only 8% of animation directors globally she is committed to challenging industry norms and inspiring future creators.“It's not just about breaking glass ceilings; it's about building ladders for others to climb,” she said.“I want young people, especially girls, to see that they can dream big and achieve anything.”Her neurodivergent perspective has also shaped her creative approach.“It didn't stop me, it made me think differently,” she said.About BAFTA BreakthroughBAFTA Breakthrough, supported by Netflix, celebrates rising talent across film, television, and games. BAFTA Breakthrough cohort members gain mentorship, networking opportunities, and resources to accelerate their creative growth.For Hurcombe, being named a BAFTA Breakthrough cohort member represents an exciting new chapter.“This program provides an incredible opportunity to learn from the very best in the industry,” she said.“It's also a chance to show how children's entertainment can spark creativity and make a meaningful impact.”

Pop Paper City Trailer

