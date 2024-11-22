Two Dead In Russia's Latest Air Raid On Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least two civilians were killed in Sumy during a Russian strike overnight Friday.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the acting mayor, Artem Kobzar .

"During the air raid alert, several powerful explosions were heard in the city. Unfortunately, one person has already been confirmed died," he noted.

The State Emergency Service, firefighters, and paramedics are working at the site of the impact.

Umerov holds talks with UK's of State support for Ukraine in 2025

Later, Kobzar reported the second victim of the strike as a person died at another impact location.

Reports on the consequences of the attack are being verified.

Earlier, it was reported that air defenses were activated in Sumy amid the attack of Russian kamikaze drones.

Illustrative photo