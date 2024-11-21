Turkish Intelligence“Neutralised” Senior PKK Militant In N. Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Nov 22 (NNN-TRT) – Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT),“neutralised” a senior member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), in an operation in northern Iraq, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported yesterday, quoting Turkish security sources.

Serhat Tagar, codenamed Mervan Hizan, was“neutralised” in a pinpoint strike in northern Iraq's Gara region, the report said, without specifying the time frame of the operation.

Tagar joined the PKK in 2014, received military and ideological training in Gara, and was active in northern Iraq's Zap region, between 2017 and 2019, taking part in numerous subversive actions against security forces, it said.

Tagar was allegedly involved in the transfer of weapons, ammunition, and explosives used in these subversive activities.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

Türkiye regularly conducts military operations in northern Iraq, where the group has headquarters and hideouts.– NNN-TRT

