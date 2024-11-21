(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Estes Rockets and Dr. Sian Proctor Worked Together to Create the Perfect Stem Gift!

Estes Rockets Announces Exclusive Event with Dr. Sian Proctor at Hobby Action in Chandler, AZ

Chandler, AZ – November 21, 2024 – Estes Rockets is thrilled to host an exclusive event featuring Dr. Sian Proctor, esteemed astronaut, geoscientist, and artist, on Saturday, November 30, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Hobby Action, located at 855 N 54th St, Chandler, AZ 85226. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Proctor and have their Space2Inspire STEM Kits personally signed.

This event celebrates the launch of the Space2Inspire STEM Kit, a collaboration between Estes Rockets and Dr. Proctor. Designed for young explorers aged 10 and up, this beginnerlevel kit merges creativity with STEM learning. It features color-changing fins and a customizable parachute, allowing users to personalize their rockets while learning about the science of light and the electromagnetic spectrum. The kit also includes a digital activity booklet that guides users through projects that connect art and science, reinforcing Dr. Proctor's mission to inspire creativity in space exploration.

Event Details

. What: Space2Inspire Meet & Greet with Dr. Sian Proctor

. When: Saturday, November 30, 2024, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM MT

. Where: Hobby Action, 855 N 54th St, Chandler, AZ 85226

About Dr. Sian Proctor Dr. Sian Proctor is an astronaut, geoscientist, and space artist who made history as the first African-American woman to pilot a spacecraft during the Inspiration4 mission. A passionate advocate for diversity in space and STEM fields, she uses her platform to inspire the next generation of scientists and explorers, encouraging them to see our planet and its place in the universe through new eyes.

About Estes Rockets Estes Rockets has been a pioneer in model rocketry since 1958, offering a wide range of model rocketry products and interdisciplinary STEM resources. Committed to quality and education, Estes Rockets continues to ignite imaginations and foster a love for science and exploration.

