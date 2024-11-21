عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kroger Announces Third Quarter Conference Call With Investors


11/21/2024 4:31:35 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CINCINNATI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) announced today it will host its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Kroger's management team will comment on financial and operational results for the third quarter 2024.

The presentation will broadcast online at href="" rel="nofollow" kroge . Click on " Quarterly Results " to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

About Kroger
At The
Kroger
Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of
banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our
newsroom
and
investor relations
site.

Kroger's third quarter 2024 ended on November 9, 2024 .

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN21112024003732001241ID1108912914


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search