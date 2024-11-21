Kroger Announces Third Quarter Conference Call With Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CINCINNATI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) announced today it will host its third quarter 2024 call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Kroger's management team will comment on and operational results for the third quarter 2024.

The presentation will broadcast at href="" rel="nofollow" kroge . Click on " Quarterly Results " to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 5, 2024.



Kroger's third quarter 2024 ended on November 9, 2024 .

