Canadian Association Of Petroleum Producers Announces Leadership Appointments To Board Of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of Producers (CAPP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon McKenzie, President and CEO of Cenovus Energy, as Chair of its Board of Directors for a two-year term. McKenzie, who has served as Vice-Chair since November 2023, brings more than three decades of finance and operations experience, primarily in the Canadian oil and natural industry.

“Jon's strategic leadership and business acumen, paired with his extensive industry experience, will enable him to effectively guide the work of the Board,” said Lisa Baiton, President and CEO of CAPP.“I'm excited to continue working closely with him in this expanded role to enhance the positive impact our oil and natural gas sector can have on Canada's future and to create more prosperity for Canadians.”

CAPP also welcomes Terry Anderson, President and CEO of ARC Resources, as the new Vice-Chair, serving until December 2025. Over the past two decades, Anderson has successfully led ARC's engineering, production, and operations teams in becoming the largest pure-play Montney producer in Canada.

“Terry has been instrumental in ARC's transformation into one of Canada's largest conventional oil and gas companies. His strong governance standards and vision for value creation will support new opportunities for the sector to drive economic growth and provide affordable energy to all Canadians,” added Baiton.

CAPP would also like to extend its gratitude to outgoing Chair Paul Myers, President of Pacific Canbriam Energy, for his commitment and contributions to advancing Canada's energy sector and sustainable future during his tenure. The Board looks forward to continuing to work with him in his role as an executive leader at Pacific Canbriam Energy and a Director at CAPP.



About CAPP

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) is a non-partisan, research-based industry association that advocates on behalf of our member companies, large and small, that explore for, develop, and produce oil and natural gas throughout Canada. Our associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream industry.

CAPP's members produce nearly three quarters of Canada's annual oil and natural gas production and provide approximately 450,000 direct and indirect jobs in nearly all regions of Canada. According to the most recently published data, the industry contributes over $70 billion to Canada's GDP, as well as $45 billion in taxes and royalties to governments across the country. CAPP is a solution-oriented partner and works with all levels of government to ensure a thriving Canadian oil and natural gas industry.

We strive to meet the need for safe, reliable, affordable, and responsibly produced energy, for Canada and the world. We are proud to amplify industry efforts to reduce GHG emissions from oil and gas production and support Indigenous participation and prosperity.



