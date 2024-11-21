Global Conflict Zones Surge 65% In Two Years

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The world has witnessed a significant increase in conflict zones over the past few years. Recent data reveals a 65% growth in areas affected by violence since 2021.



This expansion now covers 6.15 million square kilometers, an area nearly twice the size of India. The Conflict Intensity (CII) shows that 4.6% of the global landmass now faces some form of conflict.



This marks a substantial rise from 2.8% just three years ago. The human cost of this expansion is staggering, with conflict-related deaths expected to surpass 200,000 by the end of 2024.



Sub-Saharan Africa has experienced the most dramatic increase in conflict areas. A "conflict corridor" stretching from Mali to Somalia now affects about 10% of the region's territory.



Burkina Faso faces the most severe situation, with 86% of its land embroiled in conflict. The Middle East and Ukraine remain major hotspots of intense warfare.







These regions have the potential for further escalation, raising concerns about global stability. The conflict in Ukraine has spread to cover 70.5% of its territory since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Rising Conflict Risks in Emerging Markets

Emerging markets like Ecuador, Colombi , India, Indonesia, and Thailand have also seen a significant rise in conflict risk. This trend highlights the widespread nature of the problem, affecting diverse regions across the globe.



The situation in Myanmar has worsened dramatically, with the country now ranking second in conflict intensity. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) provides additional insights into the global conflict landscape.



Their data shows a 22% increase in political violence incidents over the past five years. Ukraine, Myanmar, Mexico, and Palestine top the list of countries experiencing severe conflicts.



The upcoming year presents additional challenges, with an unprecedented number of elections potentially fueling further conflicts. Mexico, in particular, faces the risk of escalating violence during its national and local elections.



Armed groups may target election-related figures, adding to the country's existing security concerns. These developments have far-reaching consequences beyond the immediate human toll.



They impact global trade, supply chains, and international relations. The spread of conflict also contributes to increased migration and widening geopolitical divisions.

